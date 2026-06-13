Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.1% of Strategy Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategy Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $42,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 100,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $45,239,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada now owns 1,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 66,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,834,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 78,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. President Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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