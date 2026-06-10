Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,022,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 777,972 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Deutsche Bank AG's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Tesla worth $3,607,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing.

JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth.

Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout.

News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout. Positive Sentiment: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets.

Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving.

Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Some traders reported pressure on TSLA as investors rotated out of high-valuation tech names and questioned whether enthusiasm around SpaceX and Musk’s side projects could distract from Tesla’s core execution.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $396.68 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $396.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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