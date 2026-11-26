Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $8,535,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,083,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,039,090,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $3,144,509,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,995,584,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Down 1.2%

Tesla stock opened at $380.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.74, a PEG ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.74. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.38 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $377.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

More Tesla News

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Altimeter Capital reportedly disclosed a roughly $680 million Tesla stake, signaling a significant institutional bet on the company’s robotics and robotaxi prospects. Read More.

Altimeter Capital reportedly disclosed a roughly $680 million Tesla stake, signaling a significant institutional bet on the company’s robotics and robotaxi prospects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More.

Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The EU postponed discussion of Tesla’s driver-assistance approval again, with a vote reported for December 15. Further delay could slow software sales in Europe, while safety concerns raised by some countries add to the uncertainty. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Tesla from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.98.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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