CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $380.14 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $377.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 417.74, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $475.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Latest Tesla News

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Seaport Research Partners coverage and Robotaxi forecast

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Tesla removes feedback menu in FSD update

Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Neutral Sentiment: The EU may vote on December 15 on Tesla’s assisted-driving system. Authorization could expand access to the European market, while an unfavorable outcome could threaten national approvals; the result is still uncertain. Reuters report on the potential EU vote

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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