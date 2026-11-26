FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,524,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,267,911,000 after acquiring an additional 591,243 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,259,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 43,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Altimeter Capital reportedly disclosed a roughly $680 million Tesla stake, signaling a significant institutional bet on the company’s robotics and robotaxi prospects. Read More.

Altimeter Capital reportedly disclosed a roughly $680 million Tesla stake, signaling a significant institutional bet on the company’s robotics and robotaxi prospects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More.

Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The EU postponed discussion of Tesla’s driver-assistance approval again, with a vote reported for December 15. Further delay could slow software sales in Europe, while safety concerns raised by some countries add to the uncertainty. Read More.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $380.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 417.74, a P/E/G ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.44. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wall Street Zen lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tesla to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Tesla from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.98.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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