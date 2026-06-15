Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $433,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $406.43 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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