Aventura Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aventura Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aventura Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 897,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $318,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Yorkville Ives began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

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Tesla Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $398.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 520.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.38 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Investors following TSLA have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Positive Sentiment: A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla reportedly signed a lease for more than 1.2 million square feet at a Houston-area industrial park. The company has not clarified how it plans to use the space, so the business impact is unknown. Tesla Takes 1.2M SF at Houston’s Cedar Port Industrial Park

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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