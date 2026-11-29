Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 277,950 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 49.1% of Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 798.2% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 26.1% in the third quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 13.6% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are a few of the latest stories about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Why Tesla shares jumped on Friday

A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Positive Sentiment: A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Negative Sentiment: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF sold Tesla shares as part of broad portfolio reductions, a potential near-term sentiment headwind, though the sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. What ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF Sold

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.98.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $398.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 438.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

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