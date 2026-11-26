Elequin Capital LP lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Latest Tesla News

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Global initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target, forecasting that Tesla’s robotaxi business could generate $3–4 billion in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook reinforces the long-term growth case, though it depends on execution. Read More.

Seaport Global initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target, forecasting that Tesla’s robotaxi business could generate $3–4 billion in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook reinforces the long-term growth case, though it depends on execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Altimeter Capital reportedly disclosed a roughly $680 million Tesla stake, signaling a significant institutional bet on the company’s robotics and robotaxi prospects. Read More.

Altimeter Capital reportedly disclosed a roughly $680 million Tesla stake, signaling a significant institutional bet on the company’s robotics and robotaxi prospects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Early reviews of FSD Version 15 were described as encouraging, but the software still faces regulatory hurdles before Tesla can expand its availability in Europe. Read More.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $380.14 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $377.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.38 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. KeyCorp raised shares of Tesla to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $442.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.98.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report