Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 39,639 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $8,535,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,083,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,039,090,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,144,509,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,995,584,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.98.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Investors following TSLA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Seaport Research Partners coverage and Robotaxi forecast

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Tesla removes feedback menu in FSD update

Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Negative Sentiment: Repeated delays and safety concerns around European approval have weighed on confidence in Tesla’s FSD expansion. Separately, a report says BYD sold about 600,000 more pure-electric cars than Tesla in 2025, highlighting competitive pressure. Report on BYD’s 2025 electric-car sales

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $380.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 417.74, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $377.18 and its 200-day moving average is $381.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report