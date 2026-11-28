Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,524,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,267,911,000 after acquiring an additional 591,243 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Tesla by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 43,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Elevated Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 25,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $398.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.38 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Why Tesla shares jumped on Friday

A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Positive Sentiment: A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Tesla Rallies Amid SpaceX Merger Speculation: Is Its P/E a Warning Sign?

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $475.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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