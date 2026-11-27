Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Utah Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems' holdings in Tesla were worth $157,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,661,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 85,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Tesla from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Top Tesla Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Seaport Research Partners coverage and Robotaxi forecast

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Tesla removes feedback menu in FSD update

Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Negative Sentiment: Repeated delays and safety concerns around European approval have weighed on confidence in Tesla’s FSD expansion. Separately, a report says BYD sold about 600,000 more pure-electric cars than Tesla in 2025, highlighting competitive pressure. Report on BYD’s 2025 electric-car sales

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $377.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.38 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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