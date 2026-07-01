Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Holdings Lowered by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 328,168 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tetra Tech worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 136.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after acquiring an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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