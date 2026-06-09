Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 149.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 250,310 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 207,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 133,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 95,457 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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