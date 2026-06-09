Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Stock Holdings Lowered by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,774 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 57,407 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after acquiring an additional 957,050 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is 17.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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