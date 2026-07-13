Tevis Investment Management Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,090 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.6% of Tevis Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock worth $492,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,594,000 after buying an additional 4,302,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,525,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,514,000 after buying an additional 1,468,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,882,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy access continues to expand, and a recent U.K. approval has added to optimism around demand for its GLP-1 franchise, supporting the stock’s recent rebound. Article Title

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy access continues to expand, and a recent U.K. approval has added to optimism around demand for its GLP-1 franchise, supporting the stock’s recent rebound. Positive Sentiment: The company launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, a move that could strengthen Novo Nordisk’s diabetes footprint in a large and fast-growing market. Article Title

The company launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, a move that could strengthen Novo Nordisk’s diabetes footprint in a large and fast-growing market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to argue that the stock still has a long-term bull case, with some saying the decline from highs has made the valuation more attractive relative to the company’s growth prospects. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to argue that the stock still has a long-term bull case, with some saying the decline from highs has made the valuation more attractive relative to the company’s growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that investors are simply watching Novo Nordisk more closely, suggesting heightened interest rather than a single new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Several articles note that investors are simply watching Novo Nordisk more closely, suggesting heightened interest rather than a single new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around a Wegovy label update and broader GLP-1 enthusiasm is keeping the name in focus, but the market appears to be balancing this against the risk that competition and earnings pressure could limit upside. Article Title

Coverage around a Wegovy label update and broader GLP-1 enthusiasm is keeping the name in focus, but the market appears to be balancing this against the risk that competition and earnings pressure could limit upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlights rising competition in the obesity and diabetes drug markets, which could pressure Novo Nordisk’s growth and margins over time. Article Title

Recent commentary also highlights rising competition in the obesity and diabetes drug markets, which could pressure Novo Nordisk’s growth and margins over time. Negative Sentiment: One recent market note said NVO has been slipping relative to the broader market, reflecting some near-term profit taking after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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