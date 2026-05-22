Texas Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $762.10 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $505.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $818.67. The firm has a market cap of $859.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $518.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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