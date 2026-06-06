Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Acquires 16,351 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $312.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.89 and a 200 day moving average of $306.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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