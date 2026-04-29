Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $287.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 18,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.95, for a total value of $5,055,632.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,887,451.25. This represents a 36.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 228,401 shares of company stock worth $56,878,168 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: TI announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor to build low‑latency edge AI and sensor‑fusion systems for industrial robotics/factories — expands TI’s edge AI roadmap and supports industrial demand narratives. Read More.

TI announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor to build low‑latency edge AI and sensor‑fusion systems for industrial robotics/factories — expands TI’s edge AI roadmap and supports industrial demand narratives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has reacted to TI’s strong Q1 beat and upbeat Q2 guidance with a wave of price‑target raises and upgrades, which has been a major driver of buying momentum. Read More.

Wall Street has reacted to TI’s strong Q1 beat and upbeat Q2 guidance with a wave of price‑target raises and upgrades, which has been a major driver of buying momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases (examples: Wolfe, JPMorgan, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel and others) and inclusion on momentum/strong‑buy lists are supporting investor demand for TXN. Read More.

Analyst target increases (examples: Wolfe, JPMorgan, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel and others) and inclusion on momentum/strong‑buy lists are supporting investor demand for TXN. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds from AI and industrial chip demand keep TI in favor as investors rotate into industrial/analog names benefiting from infrastructure and data‑center builds. Read More.

Sector tailwinds from AI and industrial chip demand keep TI in favor as investors rotate into industrial/analog names benefiting from infrastructure and data‑center builds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TI launched the TI‑84 Evo calculator — brand/education franchise news with modest direct revenue impact but positive for recurring products/PR. Read More.

TI launched the TI‑84 Evo calculator — brand/education franchise news with modest direct revenue impact but positive for recurring products/PR. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and other outlets have updated coverage/targets (Bank of America “revamps” TXN PT) — useful context but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More.

Bank of America and other outlets have updated coverage/targets (Bank of America “revamps” TXN PT) — useful context but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported this week — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO disclosed large sales (CFO Rafael Lizardi’s filing notable). Heavy insider sales can trigger near‑term selling and raise investor concern. Read More.

Significant insider selling reported this week — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO disclosed large sales (CFO Rafael Lizardi’s filing notable). Heavy insider sales can trigger near‑term selling and raise investor concern. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts (and commentary like Morgan Stanley coverage) remain cautious about valuation after the recent rally, creating headline risk that can blunt momentum. Read More.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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