Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,076 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 139,337 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $279.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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