Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 604.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 8.5%

TXN stock opened at $285.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The business's 50-day moving average is $292.12 and its 200 day moving average is $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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