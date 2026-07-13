Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.3% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $74,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $311.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $301.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here