Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,263 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $285.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $292.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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