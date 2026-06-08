Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,516 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $285.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $261.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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