Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992,224 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,366,292 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.44% of Texas Instruments worth $692,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $285.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.57.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here