Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,446 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,601 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,588,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,788 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $281.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $284.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $302.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

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Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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