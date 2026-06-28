Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,177 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 912,521 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 7.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $226,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 559,788 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 34,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $273.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 8.5%

TXN stock opened at $285.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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