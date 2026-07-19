Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of TXN opened at $284.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $281.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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