Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,059,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 342,692 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Texas Instruments worth $530,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $285.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $261.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

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Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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