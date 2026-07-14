Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Position Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4,034.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,204 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,772 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $279.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.1%

TXN stock opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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