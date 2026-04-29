Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 226.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $510.45 per share, for a total transaction of $456,852.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,491,024.45. The trade was a 44.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total transaction of $808,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,899. This trade represents a 42.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $639.00.

View Our Latest Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $431.22 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $269.23 and a 12-month high of $547.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $482.40 and its 200-day moving average is $376.82.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 60.31%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Texas Pacific Land's payout ratio is 34.38%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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