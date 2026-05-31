Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 67,560 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,013.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,225 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 67,560 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 202 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. President Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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