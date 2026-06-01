Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 8,350 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 162.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 562,253 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,890,000. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:IRM opened at $128.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 380.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,679,569.48. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,827 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,043. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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