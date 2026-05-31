Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 1,405 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,764 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,742,680,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,707,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,487,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $722,247,000 after acquiring an additional 424,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221,123 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

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BlackRock Trading Down 0.1%

BLK opened at $1,045.88 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,029.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,053.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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