Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $1.95 Million in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.1%

LULU opened at $131.25 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.56. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating on lululemon and raised its price target to $225 , implying meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG reiterates buy on lululemon

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating on lululemon and raised its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Lululemon board truce with founder resets governance

Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about 9.4% after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Lululemon earnings could swing stock

Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Lululemon pre-Q1 earnings article

Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warned that lululemon may not have the right setup for an earnings beat, reinforcing concerns that the upcoming report could disappoint if trends in the Americas remain weak. Zacks earnings preview

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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