Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,070 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 337,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of Textron worth $51,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $466,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,787 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Textron by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 734,478 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 8,087.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,439,000 after buying an additional 424,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 405,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Textron Trading Down 0.0%

Textron stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Textron's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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