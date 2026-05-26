Textron Inc. $TXT Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,364 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Textron were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.1%

Textron stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio is 1.53%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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