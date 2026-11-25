First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) by 1,053.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,754,886 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of TG Therapeutics worth $107,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TG Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurence Charney sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 168,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,454.40. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company's stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6%

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.47 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.81%. TG Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for B-cell diseases, including autoimmune disorders and blood cancers. Its research has centered on therapies that target B cells, a type of immune cell involved in these conditions. The company's marketed product, BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy), is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved in the United States to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. TG Therapeutics also has investigated other drug candidates and combinations for immune-related and hematologic diseases.

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