State Street Corp cut its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,488,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 7,084,068 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.62% of TG Therapeutics worth $473,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 92.1% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $48,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 973,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 520,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded TG Therapeutics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TG Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $71.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence Charney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 168,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,454.40. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for B-cell diseases, including autoimmune disorders and blood cancers. Its research has centered on therapies that target B cells, a type of immune cell involved in these conditions. The company's marketed product, BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy), is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved in the United States to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. TG Therapeutics also has investigated other drug candidates and combinations for immune-related and hematologic diseases.

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