Soleus Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,556,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 371,727 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics makes up about 5.1% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 1.69% of TG Therapeutics worth $142,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,211,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,053.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,921,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $107,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,960,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 115.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 973,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 520,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,472,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded TG Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence Charney sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $274,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 168,640 shares in the company, valued at $9,268,454.40. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics's revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for B-cell diseases, including autoimmune disorders and certain cancers. Its research has centered on therapies that target B cells and related biological pathways. The company's principal marketed product is BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy), an anti-CD20 antibody approved in the United States for adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. BRIUMVI is administered by intravenous infusion. The company has also pursued research into additional B-cell-targeted therapies.

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