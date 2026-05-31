Thames Capital Management LLC Buys 3,732 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,155 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MA opened at $494.45 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $501.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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