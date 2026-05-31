Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $21.82 Million in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,964 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $21,823,000. United Rentals accounts for about 3.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,006.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $996.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $854.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $681.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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