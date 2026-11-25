State Street Corp lessened its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,479,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 41,304,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.23% of AES worth $662,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,429,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at $162,298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at $97,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $80,584,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $65,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company's stock.

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AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. AES had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. AES's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AES to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation is a global power company that develops and operates electricity generation and energy infrastructure. Its portfolio includes renewable energy, natural gas and other power generation, as well as battery energy storage. AES also helps businesses and other customers procure electricity and pursue clean-energy goals. Founded in 1981 as Applied Energy Services, the company has expanded from its U.S. origins to serve customers across multiple regions, including the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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