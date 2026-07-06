The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Bought by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,563 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 6.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Allstate worth $38,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ALL opened at $249.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $250.38. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is 9.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.33.

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About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

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