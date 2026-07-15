The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,113 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Allstate were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,297,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,571,600,000 after purchasing an additional 438,034 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,993 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,007,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,042,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $654,652,000 after purchasing an additional 395,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $562,388,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Allstate Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:ALL opened at $250.19 on Wednesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $257.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is 9.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $240.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Allstate from $236.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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