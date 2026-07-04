The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,133 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Allstate were worth $24,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $249.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $250.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.Allstate's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Allstate from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the sale, the director owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,474.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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