The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,128 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Allstate worth $382,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Allstate Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $249.84 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average price is $227.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is 9.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,267.60. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.80.

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About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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