The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,240 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Allstate worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,968.66. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,474.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $249.84 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $220.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.53. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $250.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Allstate's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Allstate from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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