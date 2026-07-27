The Allstate Corporation $ALL Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,323 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of Allstate worth $28,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group cut Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.80.

View Our Latest Report on ALL

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,474.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $260.16 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $260.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day moving average is $216.07.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.Allstate's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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