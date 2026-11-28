Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,180 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 238,053 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boeing worth $144,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 660.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 94,976 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 82,479 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. T3 Companies LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,487.1% during the 3rd quarter. T3 Companies LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,183 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Boeing from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Boeing to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boeing to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are a few of the latest stories about BA:

Positive Sentiment: Qantas is reportedly close to choosing Boeing for most of an order of about 20 long-range aircraft, a potential commercial-jet sales boost if finalized. Qantas set to award Boeing bulk of 20-jet order

Qantas is reportedly close to choosing Boeing for most of an order of about 20 long-range aircraft, a potential commercial-jet sales boost if finalized. Negative Sentiment: A law firm announced an investigation into possible securities-law violations involving Boeing. It is an investigation announcement, not a finding of wrongdoing, but may add legal uncertainty. Kaplan Fox investigation announcement

A law firm announced an investigation into possible securities-law violations involving Boeing. It is an investigation announcement, not a finding of wrongdoing, but may add legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Although recent orders offer support, reporting also highlights production delays and delivery challenges, which could slow Boeing’s recovery and limit the benefit of new business. Boeing shares rise on fresh orders despite losses

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Mollenkopf acquired 2,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.03 per share, with a total value of $510,438.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,162,242.51. This represents a 78.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akhil Johri acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.69 per share, with a total value of $500,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $525,073.50. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,930. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6%

Boeing stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.14. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $155.56 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $24.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.47) EPS. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace manufacturer that designs, builds and supports commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems. Its commercial aircraft include the 737, 767, 777 and 787 families, serving airlines and other operators around the world. Boeing's defense and space business supplies military aircraft, rotorcraft, weapons, satellites and space systems to government customers. Its services business provides maintenance, training, parts and other support to commercial and government aviation and defense customers.

Featured Stories

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